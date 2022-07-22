Jackson edges Fraser-Pryce to win world 200m gold

EUGENE: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson outgunned compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on the back straight to win 200m gold at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.

Jackson set a championship record of 21.45 seconds, the second fastest time ever run over the distance, for a first individual world title at Hayward Field, Eugene.

Newly-crowned 100m gold medallist Fraser-Pryce took silver in 21.81sec, with defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain claiming bronze (22.02).

“I am feeling great once I came out and put on the show. The fastest woman alive, the national and championships record, I cannot complain,” said Jackson.

“I know that Shelly is probably one of the best curve runners in the world so I knew she was going to go hard.

“I knew that I want to get gold, I had to run the curve as hard as possible. I know I am strong and fast on coming home so I knew when I eventually catch up with her, I could take it.”

Jackson, who won 100m bronze and 4x100m relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics, said coming from behind had not been part of her race tactics.

“I never wanted to catch on anyone, I wanted to execute the best race possible and I think seeing the personal best, I cannot complain.

“It feels very good to be in the prominent company of these elite runners,” said the 28-year-old all-rounder who won 400m bronze at the Rio Olympics as well as silver and bronze in the 4x400m relay at the last two Summer Games.

‘Listen, I’m tired’

All eyes had been on Fraser-Pryce, sporting a long mane of dyed purple hair, in her bid for a second sprint double after having achieved the feat at the 2013 Moscow worlds.

Fast out of the blocks in lane six, Fraser-Pryce rocketed past Niger’s Aminatou Seyni in no time, running a great bend to hit the back stretch neck-and-neck with Jackson, in four.

As the two Jamaicans went head-to-head, Jackson put on the afterburners and pulled away in impressive style, not giving up until she thundered through the line.

Fraser-Pryce swept through on her coattails, with Asher-Smith holding off Seyni for bronze.

“Listen, I am tired,” said the 35-year-old mother-of-one Fraser-Pryce.

“I was really, really tired physically and mentally and still I wanted to come out and have a good run.”

“This has always been an event that challenges me. What would that be if I did not challenge myself at these championships?” Fraser-Pryce added: “I got lane six, I was like, ‘Alright, Shelly…’ All the girls were behind me. So I got to get off like nobody and I really tried my best to win it and I am so grateful for the gift that I got.

“Because I am telling you, it is not easy. It is a hard work and dedication.”

Asher-Smith said that despite the pressure as defending champion, she had been “happy just to make the podium”, notably after the recent death of her grandmother and funeral just a week before British trials.

“The calibre the girls are running is so high right now,” she said.

“I do not think we are going to see anything like that again. I knew I really had to run today.”

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the third part of Jamaica’s cleansweep of the 100m along with Fraser-Pryce and Jackson, eventually came in seventh in 22.39sec.