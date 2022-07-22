AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
Pakistan removed from Japan’s list of Covid-19 ‘red countries’

NNI 22 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Japan on Thursday removed Pakistan from the category of Red List countries with regards to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The new categorization will come into effect from July 27, 2022, onwards. This was announced in a communique from the Pakistani embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

The communique read that all other precautionary measures against Covid-19 will remain in place. The Pakistani community residing in Japan was encouraged to remain vigilant against Covid-19.

According to the Japanese ministry of foreign affairs, entry to Japan has been restricted to countries that have been divided into colour-coded groups.

Travellers arriving from ‘Red Group’ countries are required to undergo ‘on-arrival tests’. Moreover, they must be subject to three-day quarantine at a government-designated facility.

Those who obtain a valid vaccination certificate may have 7-day home quarantine (or 3-day home quarantine and the negative result of a voluntary test) instead.

