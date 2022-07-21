AGL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.39%)
AVN 71.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.36%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
EFERT 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.23%)
EPCL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-5.16%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.5%)
GGL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.16%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.59%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.65%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TPL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
TPLP 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.34%)
TREET 25.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.3%)
TRG 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
UNITY 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.04%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,950 Decreased By -40.4 (-1.01%)
BR30 14,202 Decreased By -277.8 (-1.92%)
KSE100 40,115 Decreased By -345 (-0.85%)
KSE30 15,252 Decreased By -116.9 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test support at $1,683

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,683 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,666.

The drop on Wednesday confirmed a continuation of the wave C towards the range of $1,666-$1,683.

The pattern from the July 13 high of $1,745.19 looks like a pennant, which suggests a target of $1,666 as well.

This wave has much extended. Its ending point remains unknown.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,721

Simply based on the projection analysis, it could travel to $1,683 or $1,666. Resistance is at $1,700, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,711.

On the daily chart, the metal is falling towards a strong support zone of $1,680-$1,684.

The fall is expected to pause in the zone, followed by a bounce, as suggested by the falling channel.

A break below $1,680 could trigger a drop to $1,662.

Spot gold

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may test support at $1,683

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories