AGL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
AVN 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
EPCL 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.93%)
FCCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
FLYNG 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
GTECH 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
MLCF 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.3%)
OGDC 80.16 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (3.03%)
PAEL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
PRL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.73%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.89%)
UNITY 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
WAVES 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,990 Increased By 17 (0.43%)
BR30 14,484 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,476 Increased By 87.1 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 52.8 (0.34%)
Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,721

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,721 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,728-$1,739 range.

The correction triggered by the resistance on July 18 has been so deeply reversed that the bounce from the July 14 low of $1,697.07 may have resumed.

However, market is still trapped in the neutral range of $1,700-$1,721, undecided about its next direction.

Spot gold neutral in $1,700-$1,711 range

A clearer trending signal will appear after the metal leaves the range.

A break below $1,700 could confirm a target of $1,683. On the daily chart, the sideways move over the past few days looks like the calm before a storm.

A violent rise or fall may start very soon without much warning.

To a drop, the support zone of $1,680-$1,684 could be the limit, while a rise may extend to $1,748.

Gold Prices Spot gold Bullions

