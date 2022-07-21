AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.87%)
AVN 71.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.99%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
EFERT 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.23%)
EPCL 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-4.6%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
GGGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.11%)
GGL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.24%)
GTECH 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
MLCF 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
OGDC 78.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.49%)
PAEL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.17%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
TPL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.06%)
TREET 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.59%)
TRG 78.33 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.85%)
UNITY 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-6.04%)
WAVES 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
BR100 3,951 Decreased By -38.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 14,222 Decreased By -257.9 (-1.78%)
KSE100 40,131 Decreased By -328.7 (-0.81%)
KSE30 15,261 Decreased By -108 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks fall on COVID outbreaks, property sector worries

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks and mortgage boycott by homebuyers on unfinished projects sapped risk appetite.

China stocks fall

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 lost 0.5% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4%.

** The small-cap CSI 1000 Index bucked the trend, rising to a four-month high ahead of Friday’s launch of futures and options based on the gauge.

** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.4%.

** Investors were worried about the economic impact of new coronavirus outbreaks in China. The country reported 943 new coronavirus cases for July 20, including 200 symptomatic. That compared with 1,012 new cases a day earlier.

** Although the number is small by global standards, authorities in China are sticking to the stringent zero-COVID policy, while other countries have relaxed their rules and chosen to live with COVID.

** Financial hub Shanghai said on Wednesday the current virus testing order would be extended for a month until end-August, requiring that residents take a nucleic acid test at least once a week.

** Meanwhile, Shenzhen vowed to “mobilise all resources” to curb fresh outbreaks, ordering strict implementation of testing and temperature checks, and lockdowns for COVID-affected buildings.

** Chinese authorities continued to grapple with a mortgage boycott that has seen a growing number of home buyers refusing to repay loans on stalled real estate projects.

** “Lingering caution persists for Chinese equities amid both virus and property sector risks,” wrote Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Asia.

** China’s CSI 300 Real Estate Index dropped 2.7% in morning trade, having lost roughly 14% from its July 1 peak. Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong slumped 3%.

** China’s tech-focused STAR 50 Index rose 2%, while the CSI 1000 Index climbed 0.1%, hitting its highest since early March.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks fall on COVID outbreaks, property sector worries

Intra-day update: Rupee falls to 227 against US dollar

PKR slide vs USD: Nepra indicates more hike in power tariffs

Monthly FCA formula: KE, CPPA-G seek record hike in power tariffs

Italy becomes 7th billion-dollar export destination for Pakistan

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Capital assets in Pakistan: Tax on ‘deemed income’ challenged in LHC

Russia restarts major gas pipeline, expands Ukraine war goals

Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns outweigh tight supply

Hit by China shutdown, Tesla boosts auto prices and sells bitcoin

SCO chief to meet minister, business leaders, entrepreneurs on visit to Pakistan

Read more stories