AGL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
EPCL 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
FLYNG 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
GTECH 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
MLCF 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
OGDC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TPLP 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TREET 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,989 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,469 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,485 Increased By 25 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 21 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF July & August 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
-               -             -                 -
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.

In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

