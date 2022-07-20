KP teachers hold protest at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: A large number of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teachers on Tuesday staged protest outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence demanding the regularisation of service since the date of their appointment.

The protest was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Young Teachers Association (YTA). The protesters carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands first gathered at Bani Gala Chowk and then marched towards Khan’s residence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022