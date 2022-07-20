Markets
First Women Bank declares
PLS profit rates
Updated 20 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: The First Women Bank has declared profit rates for LCY deposits-January 01 to June 30, 2022.
===============================================================================================================
Products From From From
January 01 - April 30, 20 May 01-31, 2022 June 01-30, 2022
===============================================================================================================
Savings
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLS Saving 8.25% 10.75% 12.25%
Hyper Profit Scheme 8.25% 10.75% 12.25%
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Term Deposits
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 Month 8.10% 10.60% 12.10%
3 Months 8.25% 10.75% 12.25%
6 Months 8.90% 11.40% 12.90%
1 Year 10.25% 12.75% 14.25%
2 Years 10.50% 13.00% 14.00%
3 Years 10.00% 11.25% 12.25%
4 Years 9.90% 11.00% 12.00%
5 Years 9.80% 10.75% 11.75%
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Senior Citizen/Pensioners
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 Year 10.50% 12.80% 14.30%
2 Years 10.75% 13.05% 14.25%
===============================================================================================================
