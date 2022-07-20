AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
First Women Bank declares

PLS profit rates
Updated 20 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The First Women Bank has declared profit rates for LCY deposits-January 01 to June 30, 2022.

===============================================================================================================

Products                                                 From                     From                     From
                                     January 01 - April 30, 20         May 01-31, 2022         June 01-30, 2022

===============================================================================================================

                                                                Savings
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLS Saving                                              8.25%                   10.75%                   12.25%
Hyper Profit Scheme                                     8.25%                   10.75%                   12.25%
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                              Term Deposits
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 Month                                                 8.10%                   10.60%                   12.10%
3 Months                                                8.25%                   10.75%                   12.25%
6 Months                                                8.90%                   11.40%                   12.90%
1 Year                                                 10.25%                   12.75%                   14.25%
2 Years                                                10.50%                   13.00%                   14.00%
3 Years                                                10.00%                   11.25%                   12.25%
4 Years                                                 9.90%                   11.00%                   12.00%
5 Years                                                 9.80%                   10.75%                   11.75%
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                          Senior Citizen/Pensioners
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 Year                                                 10.50%                   12.80%                   14.30%
2 Years                                                10.75%                   13.05%                   14.25%

===============================================================================================================

