First Women Bank declares

KARACHI: The First Women Bank has declared profit rates for LCY deposits-January 01 to June 30, 2022.

===============================================================================================================

Products From From From January 01 - April 30, 20 May 01-31, 2022 June 01-30, 2022

===============================================================================================================

Savings --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PLS Saving 8.25% 10.75% 12.25% Hyper Profit Scheme 8.25% 10.75% 12.25% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Term Deposits --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Month 8.10% 10.60% 12.10% 3 Months 8.25% 10.75% 12.25% 6 Months 8.90% 11.40% 12.90% 1 Year 10.25% 12.75% 14.25% 2 Years 10.50% 13.00% 14.00% 3 Years 10.00% 11.25% 12.25% 4 Years 9.90% 11.00% 12.00% 5 Years 9.80% 10.75% 11.75% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Senior Citizen/Pensioners --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Year 10.50% 12.80% 14.30% 2 Years 10.75% 13.05% 14.25%

===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022