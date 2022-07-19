AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
Haji Razzak Janoo trust to organise free eye surgery camps

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust will organise free laser eye surgery camps in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association and Pakistan Navy at Gwadar and Ormara for 2 days at each site from 20 to 24 October 2022 for underprivileged segments of society.

Abdul Rahim Janoo Chairman of the Trust informed that during the camps free eye surgeries will be undertaken under supervision of prominent eye specialists and lenses of world-renowned Swiss company Alcon will be used in surgeries.

Trust also proposed to hold another Free Eye Surgery camp in Keti Bandar (Sindh) in December 2022. He informed that Trust had already organized five free laser surgery camps with the Pakistan Navy in 2018-19.

Out of the total, some two eye comps were organized in Gwadar, two camps in Ormara and one in Keti Bandar during the tenure of Rear Admiral Moazam Ilyas, who fully facilitated the trust for arranging these camps. He said that due to covid these eye camps were stopped, however now it has decided to arrange more eye camps in October.

Janoo further informed that the Trust organizes such Eye camps all over Pakistan and provides free medicines as well to patients and until now approximately more than 7.8 million patients have been treated in OPDs and approximately more than 304,565 laser eye surgeries in 334 free laser surgery camps in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. These surgeries were done by Pakistan’s prominent Eye Surgeons.

Recently, a dinner was also hosted by Abdul Rahim Janoo Chairman of the Trust for Rear Admiral Moazam Ilyas and other Pak Navy officials along with eye surgeons, doctors, volunteers and para medical staff at his residence.

He informed that Haji Razak Janoo Memorial Trust is the largest family trust in Pakistan for eye care and surgery. The trust is organizing free laser surgery camps in 16 cities of the country as well as an eye camp in Bangladesh.

