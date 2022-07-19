AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
Pakistan

Appointment of DG Anti-Corruption: Rashid approaches LHC

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has approached the Lahore High Court Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption on Monday.

The petitioner contended that appointment of the DG Anti-Corruption is politically motivated as he was a close relative of federal interior minister Rana Sana.

He claimed that a number of criminal cases were also pending against the DG. The petitioner, therefore, prayed to the court to restrain the respondent from holding office of the DG Anti-Corruption till disposal of the petition.

LHC Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Appointment of DG Anti Corruption

