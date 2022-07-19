AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
Islamabad Marriott Hotel’s culinary team draws discerning crowds with taste for international cuisine

Press Release 19 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Marriott Hotel, which is known for its quintessential fine dining experience, is proud to welcome a team of international culinary chefs, from around the world.

These master chefs belong to Greece, China, Italy, Thailand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The hotel is delighted to introduce specialty chefs whose authentic creations would certainly delight the palate of food connoisseurs.

“We are proud to be the only five-star hotel in the capital serving authentic cuisine,” says the General Manager of Marriott Hotel Islamabad, David Richard.

The team includes Ioannis Kritikos – the new Executive Chef from Greece, Chef Kevin - Chinese Chef for Dynasty, Chef Mirko - Italian Chef for Zigolini, Chef Thaiwichai - Thai Chef for Royal Elephant, Chef Perwaiz - Pakistani Chef for Nadia Coffee Shop, Chef Mario - Japanese Chef for Sakura and Chef Nadun - Executive Pasty Chef from Sri Lanka.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

