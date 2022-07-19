Governor calls for giving better education, training to youths

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that youth are our asset and giving them better education and training is the joint responsibility of the government, teachers and society.

He was talking to a delegation of students of Islamia University Bahawalpur, led by Abdul Wajid Khan, Head of Department of Media and Communication Studies Department of the university called on him, here on Monday. The faculty members of the university Dr Rao Shahid and Dr Ayesha Ilyas were also included in the delegation. City Information Secretary of PML-N Bahawalpur Faheem Hassan Qureshi also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the promotion of higher education has always been the priority of the Muslim League-Nawaz government. He said that one should always think positive and for the betterment of the society because there is permanent success in the right path and truth. He said that during the earlier tenure of PML-N special attention was given to the development of Southern Punjab including Bahawalpur.

He said that Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Allama Iqbal Open University campus, and various development projects including Home Economics College and Industrial Estate were started during the PML-N era.

