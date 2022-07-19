AGL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
EFERT 89.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
GGL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.2%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
OGDC 81.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
TELE 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
TREET 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
TRG 77.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 11 (0.27%)
BR30 15,076 Increased By 40.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,489 Increased By 121.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 52.3 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LCCI president urges political parties, govts to prepare socio-economic plan

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Mian Nauman Kabir has urged all the political parties and the federal and provincial governments to stop issuing mere statements and come up with a detailed socio-economic plan with well-tailored and well thought-out implementation of long-term and short-term strategies.

In a statement, Mian Nauman Kabir said that issuing mere statements on socio-economic issues will not be doing any service to the country. All the political parties should present their detailed plans, not only for the economic stability but for the rule of law with quick and cheap justice, meritocracy, quality governance (transforming the state institutions to bring them to 21st century from the present 19 century status), quality education and research, changing the role of bureaucracy from being colonial masters to people’s servants etc.

He said that the economy cannot be revived without major reforms in all these sectors. The present state-of-affairs also demands collaborative efforts by all political parties to set the direction of the country right and bringing it out of the quagmire it is facing presently.

“Our biggest issue at the moment is our socio-economic decline,” Mian Nauman Kabir said and added that our political parties should also have shadow cabinets and think tanks so that when they come in power, they have some detailed working plans in their hands to resolve the issues faced by the trade, industry, agriculture, nation and the country.

He regretted that in our country bureaucracy is ruling and the politicians are dependent on it because there is no tradition of doing homework before coming into power in shape of a shadow cabinet and think tanks.

The LCCI President said that the political parties should also brainstorm collectively and give a complete roadmap and strategy to implement their plans in the shortest possible time.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that it is imperative that every political party should have the above mentioned plans. Those political parties should not be allowed to contest the election which has no socio-economic plans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI Political Parties federal and provincial governments socio economic plan

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI president urges political parties, govts to prepare socio-economic plan

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories