Punjab by-polls: ECP rejects Imran Khan's rigging allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations that the electoral watchdog was part of the alleged rigging plan during Punjab by-polls.

“All these allegations have nothing to do with reality. The election commission will continue to perform its duties according to the Constitution and law,” the ECP spokesperson said in a statement issued following the PTI chairman’s address earlier in the day.

In his address, PTI Chairman said that the current chief election commissioner is a biased person, adding that the only way forward was to hold fair and free elections under a credible Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PTI chairman stressed that the next general elections should not be held the way by-elections in Punjab were held.

Economy cannot stabilise until return of political stability: Imran Khan

“They used all the tactics to defeat us in Punjab by-polls. Police threatened our people. Officers acted as workers of PML-N,” he claimed.

“I am disappointed with the chief election commissioner. How could he let all this happen? He is not competent to run [the Election Commission of Pakistan].”

He stressed that the political crisis will only deepen if fresh elections are delayed.

Khan emphasised that without political stability, there would be no economic stability in the country.