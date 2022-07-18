AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Messi, Mbappe and other PSG stars draw thousands at Tokyo training

AFP 18 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe drew gasps from a crowd of thousands in Tokyo on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain held the first training session of their Japanese tour.

About 13,000 fans turned up at Tokyo’s Chichibunomiya rugby ground to watch an open session and were treated to an hour and a half of tricks and flicks from PSG’s star attacking trio.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the team trotted out to jog around the pitch and the players’ every touch was greeted with loud squeals.

Security guards were even called into action when several fans invaded the pitch once the session was over.

Masayuki Yoshizawa, a 38-year-old office worker who arrived at the stadium wearing a 1990s-era PSG shirt, told AFP he was looking forward to watching star striker Mbappe.

“Ligue 1 teams don’t usually come to Japan – they usually go to China,” he said, adding that he had been a fan of PSG since Brazilian Leonardo joined them from Japanese club Kashima Antlers in 1996.

“It’s great that they have come here after the pandemic – I think it might be the first and last time,” he said.

Nine-year-old Aoma Oura said he could not decide whether Messi or Mbappe was his favourite player.

“My son plays football and we’ve been fans for a while,” said his 36-year-old father Kazuya.

PSG will play three local teams during their 10-day visit to Japan, starting with Wednesday’s game against J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

They will also play Urawa Reds in Saitama on July 23 and Gamba Osaka in Osaka on July 25.

PSG held a football clinic for children in Tokyo on Monday morning, with Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos joining Mbappe, Neymar and Messi on the pitch.

Some of the children asked the players questions after the session had finished, with one asking Messi what skills it was important to learn as a child.

“First of all, the most important thing at that age is to enjoy yourself,” said the Argentine.

“Of course, it’s good to practise and work hard to improve your skills, but it’s important to have fun.”

Kylian Mbappe PSG Lionel Messi Neymar

Comments

1000 characters

Messi, Mbappe and other PSG stars draw thousands at Tokyo training

Fresh record low: Rupee plummets, closes at 215.2 against US dollar

Barrick Gold to convert Reko Diq into 'world class mine’

Rattled: KSE-100 plunges over 700 points on renewed political uncertainty

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps on Russia supply jitters, lower dollar

Macron talks diesel supplies with UAE leader

Chandimal powers Sri Lanka’s lead past 300 in first Test

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Indian rupee closes at record low of nearly 80 against dollar as oil weighs

Read more stories