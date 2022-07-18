Markets rattled: KSE-100 down nearly 750 points over political uncertainty

Renewed political uncertainty after the Punjab by-polls dented investor confidence at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed a drop of over nearly 750 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

As of 12:55 pm, the index was hovering around 41,329.02, a fall of 745.89 points or 1.77%, with selling witnessed across all sectors.

The fall comes after the KSE-100 index had finished 274 points or 0.65% lower to settle at 42,074.91 points on Friday.

The benchmark index surged by 730.90 points on week-on-week basis, as investors celebrated the resumption of the much-awaited International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as Pakistan reached the staff-level agreement for release of $1.17 billion.

However, on Monday, investors were thrown into a frenzy over renewed political uncertainty after, according to unofficial results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which leads the coalition-led government, suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory on a majority of the seats in the by-elections for the 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly on Sunday.

Soon after getting the results, PTI Chairman Imran Khan once again reiterated his demand to hold free and fair general elections in the country but under a credible Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), warning that “any other path” would lead to further debacle.

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif also made telephonic contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from London and advised him to call a party’s meeting Monday to take stock of the situation. PM Shehbaz has summoned the party meeting on Monday, sources said.

“The market has reacted to the political development emerging from Punjab's by-elections,” said Sana Tawfik, vice-president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

"Uncertainty pertaining to what will happen next -- elections or not -- is irking sentiment. Until clarity is achieved, the market will remain range-bound,” she added.

This is an intra-day update