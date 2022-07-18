Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

LAHORE: Felicitating all the concerned departments for holding an impartial and transparent by-elections, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz said the voters used their right to votes in a peaceful environment. “Unpleasant incidents took place at few places on which prompt action was taken,” he maintained.

The CM stated that law and order situation remained satisfactory on the whole in the 20 constituencies of Punjab. Effective steps were being taken in order to ensure holding of by-elections in a peaceful environment, he outlined. The formulated security plan was fully ensured to be implemented, he emphasised.

On final campaign day, Imran says PTI will 'clean-sweep' Punjab by-polls

The CM said that it was our responsibility to hold by-elections in a peaceful environment which was fulfilled in a very nice manner. He disclosed that all necessary resources were being utilised to maintain law and order situation.

He stated that the administration and the police implemented the code of conduct laid down by the Election Commission. Moreover, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz in a tweet said, “We should accept defeat and find out our weaknesses. There needs not to be worried, Insha allah, all would be well.” The PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan in a talk show said they accept their defeat in by-polls and admit that the PTI had won on majority of seats. He said, “We would review the situation and take decisions.”

