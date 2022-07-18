Sarwar for representation of overseas Pakistanis in NA

LAHORE: Chairman All Parties Task Force for Kashmir and former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who is also Chairman Grand Overseas Club, said that Parliament and democracy are not complete until Overseas Pakistanis get due representation in Parliament.

“All political parties of Pakistan should stand with Overseas Pakistanis beyond personal and political interests,” Sarwar said while speaking at a function organized in his honor by Sohail Munawar in East London says a message received here.

According to him, treating like a stepmother to those who send billions of foreign exchange cannot be tolerated in any way. It is the responsibility of the government to create maximum ease and convenience for overseas Pakistanis.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the Grand Overseas Club organization is a completely non-political organization that is helping the overseas Pakistanis in the resolution of their problems. Overseas Pakistanis should get 14 seats in the National Assembly of Pakistan in proportion to the population, he said.

He said that Pakistan is currently going through a difficult period economically. The positive role of overseas Pakistanis can benefit Pakistan a lot economically. We will have to work together on the problems of overseas Pakistanis without any political divide, he said.

