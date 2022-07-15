AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Luxury imported items stuck at ports will be cleared but at a cost: Marriyum Aurangzeb

  • Says a large number of containers were stranded at various ports
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Jul, 2022

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the government was willing to clear shipments of luxury items that were received after the imposition of import ban, but at a cost.

In a press conference, she noted that a large number of such containers were stranded at various ports.

She said shipments received within two weeks after the import ban was enforced in May will be cleared with a payment of 5% duty while containers that reached the ports after two weeks following the import ban would be cleared at 15%.

Import ban: Commerce ministry notifies list of 38 items

“The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held this morning,” she said.

The cabinet has also approved the import of 3 million tons of wheat after global wheat prices plunged. She added that the government would provide low-cost wheat to the public.

Moreover, an ordinance related to government-to-government commercial transactions was also approved, the minister said.

PM Shehbaz announces cut in petrol price by Rs18.5 per litre

Talking about the reduction in petrol prices, Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif passed on the benefit of a decline in international oil prices to the public of Pakistan because it stood with the government during the difficult time.

She added that transport associations had been notified by the government to transfer the benefits of a decline in domestic oil prices to consumers.

“Transport fares are being monitored and we have issued guidelines to transporters to provide relief to the public,” she said.

The minister also said the government has decided to introduce an amnesty scheme for foreigners who overstay their visas.

Ban on import of luxury items: Govt decides to release ‘stuck goods

