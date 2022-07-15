AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rigging allegations: ECP seeks record of IK’s speeches

Recorder Report 15 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday took notice of rigging allegations levelled against it by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and sought a record of his recent speeches.

In a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman, the ECP sought the record of Khan’s speeches made at Bhakkar, Layyah, and Khushab.

The ECP maintained that it will ensure transparency in the upcoming by-elections in Punjab, adding it was the commission’s responsibility to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

On June 14, the former prime minister alleged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was holding meetings with the PML-N leaders, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz every weekend to take instructions from them for rigging the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking during a farmers’ convention, he alleged that constituencies were being created for the PML-N’s victory in the by-elections.

“It is their entire planning because they have never won a clean and transparent election,” the ex-premier added.

Meanwhile, reacting to PTI leader Shireen Mazari’s allegations on social media, a spokesperson for the ECP said that the CEC does not need to meet Hamza and Maryam Nawaz secretly.

He maintained that the politicians themselves come to meet the CEC, adding that hurling allegations is easy but the party should show the proofs if it has, adding the commission will continue playing its role without bowing to any pressure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PEMRA PTI ECP Rigging allegations IK’s speeches

Comments

1000 characters

Rigging allegations: ECP seeks record of IK’s speeches

Oil prices tumble more than $4 ahead of potential large US rate hike

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Foreign exchange reserves down by $132m

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

Alvi, Imran, Suri, others violated sacred trust: SC

Fed official signals willingness to hike interest rates full percentage point

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories