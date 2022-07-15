Rigging allegations: ECP seeks record of IK’s speeches

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday took notice of rigging allegations levelled against it by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and sought a record of his recent speeches.

In a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman, the ECP sought the record of Khan’s speeches made at Bhakkar, Layyah, and Khushab.

The ECP maintained that it will ensure transparency in the upcoming by-elections in Punjab, adding it was the commission’s responsibility to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

On June 14, the former prime minister alleged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was holding meetings with the PML-N leaders, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz every weekend to take instructions from them for rigging the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking during a farmers’ convention, he alleged that constituencies were being created for the PML-N’s victory in the by-elections.

“It is their entire planning because they have never won a clean and transparent election,” the ex-premier added.

Meanwhile, reacting to PTI leader Shireen Mazari’s allegations on social media, a spokesperson for the ECP said that the CEC does not need to meet Hamza and Maryam Nawaz secretly.

He maintained that the politicians themselves come to meet the CEC, adding that hurling allegations is easy but the party should show the proofs if it has, adding the commission will continue playing its role without bowing to any pressure.

