Closure of Korangi causeway: Police lauded for smooth traffic flow on Jam Sadiq Bridge

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Salman Aslam and KITE Limited CEO Zubair Chhaya have said that the complete closure of Korangi Road and Korangi causeway during the torrential rains has put all the traffic pressure on the Jam Sadiq Bridge as there is no alternative route for the industrial area. After the rains, people were stuck in traffic for several hours on the Jam Sadiq Bridge.

However, under the direction of Additional IG Sindh Javed Odho, the traffic police were present for the smooth flow of traffic on Jam Sadiq Bridge, which saved the people from severe distress.

Zubair Chhaya said that the decision of the police to issue numbers to help those who are stranded is welcome, as it will help the people in need to get help in time. He thanked the Additional IG Sindh and the traffic police and said that the business community will continue to cooperate with the police in every possible way so that not only law and order but also the traffic system in the city would continue to move smoothly, while full action can be taken against the perpetrators and violators.

