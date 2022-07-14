AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
AVN 80.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.58%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 89.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.51%)
EPCL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FLYNG 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
TELE 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.06%)
TPL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TPLP 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
TREET 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,213 Increased By 33.6 (0.8%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 55.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,268 Increased By 405 (0.97%)
KSE30 16,148 Increased By 184.5 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers gain against US dollar after IMF news

  • Being quoted at 208.71 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

Pakistan’s rupee gained at news of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reaching a staff-level agreement with Islamabad on Thursday, as the currency market rejoiced at the expected inflow of $1.17 billion that would boost the country's falling foreign exchange reserves.

The rupee was being quoted at 208.71, an appreciation of Rs1.39, against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, rupee had registered a decline against the US dollar in its first trading session after the Eid break, as the currency settled at 210.1, a depreciation of Rs2.19 or 1.04%, against the greenback.

However, the gain comes after the IMF said it has reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan authorities, under which the country will soon receive $1.177 billion.

The agreement is now subject to approval of the Executive Board, it was formally announced by the Washington-based lender early on Thursday.

“Subject to Board approval, about $1,177 million (SDR 894 million) will become available, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4.2 billion,” said the IMF in its statement.

Nathan Porter, who led the IMF team in the discussions, also said that in order to support programme implementation and meet the higher financing needs in fiscal year 2022-23, as well as catalyse additional financing, the IMF Board will consider an extension of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) until end-June 2023 and an augmentation of access by SDR 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about $7 billion.

“The market is reacting positively to the IMF announcement,” said Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited.

“On-ground developments, such as international commodity prices, and structural reforms in the economy will drive the economy,” he said, adding that expected funding from friendly countries after IMF approval would improve the country’s foreign exchange situation.

This is an intra-day update

IMF Dollar rate IMF Pakistan pkr rate rupeerate IMF deal Staff Level Agreement

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers gain against US dollar after IMF news

Stage set to bring Pakistan out of economic difficulty, says PM Shehbaz after IMF nod

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Oil prices drift sideways ahead of potential large US rate hike

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Read more stories