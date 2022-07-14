Eid-ul-Azha: Thin attendance observed in offices after holidays

ISLAMABAD: Thin attendance was observed in government and private offices of the federal capital, on the first working day after Eid-ul-Azha, as most people hailing from other cities took extra holidays to spend more time with their relatives.

Normalcy is likely to return to government offices on July 18 (Monday) on the return of Eid holidaymakers, who have gone to hometowns for Eid.

The government had announced a five-day holiday from July 8 to July 12, 2022, but low attendance was observed in offices, noted a survey conducted by Business Recorder.

Talking to this correspondent some people were of the view that as educational institutions are closed due to summer vacations, it was appropriate for the parents to opt for additional holidays and visit some tourist spots especially, in the northern hilly areas.

The government offices, especially those at Pak Secretariat, wore a deserted look on July 13, the first working day after Eid-ul-Azha.

Thin attendance was observed in private sector organizations on Tuesday the first working day after Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Local transport also remained thin in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as most of the transporters diverted their vehicles on long routes or not resumed their service yet for spending some time with their families.

