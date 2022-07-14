Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rebels kill nine in eastern DR Congo

AFP 14 Jul, 2022

BENI, (DR Congo): Suspected rebels have killed at least nine people in twin attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Wednesday, in the latest violence to hit the turbulent region.

Fighters from the feared Armed Democratic Forces (ADF) group killed six civilians in an attack on the town of Beni in North Kivu province on Tuesday night, according to local civil-society leader Pepin Paluku Kavota.

He told reporters on Wednesday the militants targeted a district just a kilometre from army headquarters in the city of 400,000.

The dead included a 15-year-old boy and a 90-year-old woman, said Kavota, who urged security forces “to redouble their efforts”.

The same night, militants also killed at least three people in an attack on a village in neighbouring Ituri province.

“This is a provisional number,” local civil-society figure Gaston Kandole told AFP.

DRCongo Rebels ADF Armed Democratic Forces

Comments

1000 characters

Rebels kill nine in eastern DR Congo

Traders propose major changes in Finance Act

Global economy: IMF says outlook has ‘darkened significantly’

15pc cut in oil prices recommended

Development budget for FY2022-23: Finance Division issues strategy for release of funds

MoF makes guidelines on lending to provinces, PSEs

Govt raises Rs506bn from sale of MTBs

Floods have killed 165, injured 171 people so far: NDMA

Detailed judgment issued: Suri’s ruling infringed Opposition’s rights: SC

Coal import for power generation: Pakistan’s delegation to visit Afghanistan on 17th

PC chairman Ahmed quits

Read more stories