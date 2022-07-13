Anti-Corruption Punjab summons Sheikh Rashid on July 15

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday summoned former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on July 15 in a case involving alleged embezzlement of government funds, Aaj News reported.

Rashid is accused of swindling millions of rupees in fee payments in the sale of state-owned land to a private housing society in Islamabad.

The former Interior Minister has been directed to appear at the anti-corruption head office in Lahore with a complete record of land sales.

According to Aaj News, the ACE also summoned officials from the management of the Life Residencia Society on the same day.

General elections will be held in October: Rashid

It is pertinent to mention here that the former interior minister is already on bail in three cases pertaining to vandalism during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) May 25 long march.

Last month, district and sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted interim bail to Rashid against Rs10,000 surety bonds. Additional district and sessions Judge Arshad Mehmood Jasra also granted interim bail to Rashid in two different cases.

Rashid is accused of inciting people to violence during the PTI’s Azadi March.