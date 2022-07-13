Islamabad police arrest 15 outlaws

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital territory police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 15 outlaws involved in different crimes from various areas, and recovered looted items and weapons from their possession.

According to Police Public Relation Officer, Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of citizens.

Citizens were also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.

According to the details, ICTP continued special crackdown on criminal elements during Eid duties. A police team of Sabzi Mandi police station by using latest technology and human resources arrested four members of a dacoit’s gang, who were involved in numerous incidents of snatching, street crimes.

The accused were identified as Wahid Ullah, Abdul Rehman, Shaker Ali, and Ayub Khan. Police recovered looted cash, eight snatched mobile phones, five stolen motorbikes and weapons used in these dacoity incidents.

During preliminary investigation the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous dacoity incidents in different sectors of Islamabad and different areas of Rawalpindi. Cases have been registered in PS Sabzi Mandi and further investigation was under way.

Likewise, Noon Police claimed to have arrested two accused Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Sulaman and recovered a stolen motorbike and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in street crime incidents in various areas of the city. However, further investigation was under way.

Bani Gala police claimed to have arrested an accused Waseem, a former jail bird and recovered a stolen bike and weapon. Waseem confessed his involvement in four street crime incidents.

Moreover, Shahzad Town police team claimed to have arrested two accused namely Muhammad Ashraf and Shah Hassan Shah and recovered 1150-gram hashish and stolen valuables from their possession.

Lohi Bher police have arrested two accused, Bahadar Khan, Hafiz Rustam, and recovered a Kalashnikov and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested two accused namely Umair Ul Haq and Muhammad Naveed and recovered fake currency and stolen valuable from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused namely Bilal and Muhammad Sulman and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation in under way.