Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sanjrani, Toguyeni discuss strategy for enhanced cooperation

APP 13 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said Pakistan has outlined a special strategy for enhancing cooperation and coordination with the African countries.

During a meeting with President of Burkina Faso’s Transitional Legislative Assembly Aboubacar Toguyeni in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the Chairman stressed that the said policy would help in opening new avenues of cooperation, better connectivity and trade cooperation with African countries, said a statement issued here on Monday.

During the meeting, emphasis was made on promotion of parliamentary diplomacy to further strengthen bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders praised the excellent arrangements made for Hajj and thanked the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Saudi Shura.

Sanjrani said parliaments had a huge responsibility for peace and development in the region. “We must use parliamentary diplomacy to intensify collective efforts to address issues that hinder the promotion and development of regional peace and harmony,” he said, adding that parliamentary and institutional cooperation could help promote people-to-people contacts.

The Chairman Senate said Pakistan was keen to further develop relations with the African countries. “Trade and investment opportunities can be explored through regular exchange of delegations in business sectors,” he said and urged the investors to look for investment opportunities with their Pakistani counterparts.

The President of Transitional Legislative Assembly in Burkina Faso Aboubacar Toguyeni, while stressing the need for more institutional cooperation, said Pakistan was an important country for them and the region.

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani African countries trade and investment opportunities

Comments

1000 characters

Sanjrani, Toguyeni discuss strategy for enhanced cooperation

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

Read more stories