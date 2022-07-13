Sanjrani, Toguyeni discuss strategy for enhanced cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said Pakistan has outlined a special strategy for enhancing cooperation and coordination with the African countries.

During a meeting with President of Burkina Faso’s Transitional Legislative Assembly Aboubacar Toguyeni in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the Chairman stressed that the said policy would help in opening new avenues of cooperation, better connectivity and trade cooperation with African countries, said a statement issued here on Monday.

During the meeting, emphasis was made on promotion of parliamentary diplomacy to further strengthen bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders praised the excellent arrangements made for Hajj and thanked the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Saudi Shura.

Sanjrani said parliaments had a huge responsibility for peace and development in the region. “We must use parliamentary diplomacy to intensify collective efforts to address issues that hinder the promotion and development of regional peace and harmony,” he said, adding that parliamentary and institutional cooperation could help promote people-to-people contacts.

The Chairman Senate said Pakistan was keen to further develop relations with the African countries. “Trade and investment opportunities can be explored through regular exchange of delegations in business sectors,” he said and urged the investors to look for investment opportunities with their Pakistani counterparts.

The President of Transitional Legislative Assembly in Burkina Faso Aboubacar Toguyeni, while stressing the need for more institutional cooperation, said Pakistan was an important country for them and the region.