Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam praises prompt disposal of animal waste

Recorder Report 13 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for ensuring prompt disposal of animal waste from across the province during Eid–ul-Azha holidays.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam said she really appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz as the clean, unadulterated streets, alleys and neighbourhoods of Punjab, this year on Eid-ul-Azha, made her heart skip a beat. After enjoying the best ever Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the people of Punjab have high hopes from PML-N, which Hamza was working day and night to fulfil. May Almighty grant him the success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Eid ul Azha PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif animal waste

Comments

1000 characters

Maryam praises prompt disposal of animal waste

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon

Read more stories