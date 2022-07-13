Maryam praises prompt disposal of animal waste

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for ensuring prompt disposal of animal waste from across the province during Eid–ul-Azha holidays.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam said she really appreciated the performance of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz as the clean, unadulterated streets, alleys and neighbourhoods of Punjab, this year on Eid-ul-Azha, made her heart skip a beat. After enjoying the best ever Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the people of Punjab have high hopes from PML-N, which Hamza was working day and night to fulfil. May Almighty grant him the success.

