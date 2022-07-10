Conference on Belt and Road project concludes

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said that the Belt and Road project is a new model of prosperity and development for the countries of the region. He was addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day international conference on “Role of Belt and Road Project in Promoting Regional Liaison” organized by Punjab University Regional Integration Centre (RIC) in association with the Chinese Embassy at Al-Raazi Hall.

On this occasion Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassadorof Uzbekistan Aybek A Usmanov, Deputy Head of the mission of the Azerbaijan Embassy Tamerlan Khalilov, former PU VC Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Vice Chancellor Mian Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Faisalabad Dr Asif Ali, Executive Director Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future Communication University of China Khalid Taimur Akram, Director RIC Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, faculty members and a large number of researchers from 18 countries and 20 leading Pakistani universities were present.

In his address, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would connect Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Russia. Relations between the countries of the region need to be strengthened for socio-economic development. The project would improve public and cultural ties between the countries of the region. He said that the Belt and Road Initiative was a hope for a better future for the region and CPEC would increase export and investment opportunities in Pakistan manifold.

He said that the process of obtaining NOCs for starting a business would be made easy for the convenience of investors. He said that Turkey was using modern means of Agriculture and Pakistan also needed to adopt modern technology to enhance agricultural exports.

Indonesian Ambassador Adam Togio said that the geographical location of Indonesia and Pakistan was important and both countries should promote trade cooperation. In the current era, it was necessary to increase ties among the regional countries.

Kazakhstan’s ambassador Yazrhan Kastafen said, “Kazakhstan is a landlocked country, but the BRI can create the best opportunities for countries to connect with each other.”

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Head of Mission Temirlin Khalilov has said that bilateral ties would boost socio-economic development and tourism. Azerbaijan is fully prepared to join the BRI project.

Former VC Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said that for the first time a large number of delegates from Central Asia were attending the conference. He said that universities are an important source of socio-economic development and relations between the countries of the region should be promoted on priority basis.

The services of Col Khalid Taimor (R), Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, Assistant Registrar Tashfeen and PRCCSF’s Maryam were appreciated for playing key role in successfully organizing the conference.

