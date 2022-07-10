AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PTI urged to promote culture of civilised language among youths

APP 10 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Political leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Awami National Party on Saturday urged the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to promote culture of civilised language among the youth.

Talking to a private television channel, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said that PTI leadership should impart training to his workers so that we could strengthen our political and democratic system in a befitting manner. Condemning the hooting of some young people against senior leader of PML-N, he said, such type of incidents are the source of weakening democratic and political system.

Uzma Bukhari, a senior politician and leader of PML-N, said that it is the responsibility of PTI party to teach moral values to its workers.

She said “we are tolerating abnormal behavior of rival party leaders and warned them to avoid promoting such type of culture among healthy society.” Samar Bilour, a political leader of Awami National Party (ANP), said that it is the duty of PTI leaders to stop their workers for spreading politics of agitation.

