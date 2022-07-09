AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Australia reports no progress on China trade sanctions

AFP 09 Jul, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia vowed Saturday to stand up for itself in dealing with China, after reporting no breakthroughs in high-level talks where it pressed Beijing to drop punitive trade sanctions.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers the previous day – the first since 2019 – as “just a first step”.

“We should cooperate where we can. But we will stand up for Australian values where we must,” the prime minister said at a news conference.

China – Australia’s biggest trading partner – imposed tariffs and disrupted more than a dozen key industries, including wine, barley and coal, as relations deteriorated over the past two years.

Canberra had irked Beijing by calling for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and by banning telecom giant Huawei from taking part in the construction of Australia’s 5G network.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she raised the trade spat on Friday when she met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

US, China top diplomats voice cautious hope in rare talks

It “remains the government’s position those trade blockages should be removed,” the minister said in Bali.

China had responded during the talks by stating its “well-known” position and perspective on the dispute, she said.

Wong said she had also raised the cases of journalist Cheng Lei and democracy activist Yang Hengjun, Australian citizens detained in China.

“I think all of these issues will take some time,” she said. “There is a path we are walking. And we will take one step at a time in the interest of the country.”

Wong said Australia and China had gained much through their economic and people-to-people ties.

“We do have our differences,” she said, adding, however: “We believe it is in the interest of both countries for the relationship to be stabilised.”

China australia Anthony Albanese trade sanctions

Comments

1000 characters

Australia reports no progress on China trade sanctions

ECC informed about the ‘benefit’ of proposed move: Hike in gas tariffs likely to yield Rs666bn revenue

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

US, China top diplomats voice cautious hope in rare talks

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

5 dead, 7 injured in road accident at Shakargarh

India fines Amnesty nearly $8 million after funding probe

Russians try to advance in east Ukraine; war in G20 spotlight

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

Read more stories