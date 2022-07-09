AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KP CM agrees to upgrade PFI

Recorder Report 09 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has agreed in principle to the proposal regarding up-gradation of Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) to the level of Degree Awarding Institute or a full-fledged University.

He has directed the quarters concerned to submit the final way forward in consultation with all stakeholders to this effect saying that the PFI is a unique institute, which needs to be upgraded in accordance with the requirements of modern era. “The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will extend all possible resources for the purpose” he assured.

He was chairing a meeting of the Forestry & Environment department held here the other day. Provincial Minister for Forest Ishtiaq Urmar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Secretary Environment & Forest Abid Majeed and other concerned officials attended the meeting, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Briefing about the proposal regarding up-gradation of PFI, the meeting was informed that PFI was a sole institute of its kind not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but across the country adding that up-gradation of the institute was a dire need of the hour through which M.Phil and PhD programs in forestry and allied sectors could also be offered in the institute.

Agreeing to the aforesaid proposals, the chief minister gave go ahead to this effect and said that the provincial government was fully committed to extend all possible support for the purpose. He said that up-gradation of the institute will provide opportunity of quality research and education to the students from across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

