EU chief Michel ‘shocked and saddened’ attack on Japan’s Abe

BRUSSELS: European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday he was “shocked and saddened by (the) cowardly attack” on Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was “a true friend, fierce defender of multilateral order & democratic values”, Michel tweeted.

“(The) EU stands with people of Japan and (Prime Minister) Fumio Kishida in these difficult times. Profound sympathies to his family.”

“Dear @AbeShinzo, stay strong! Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and the people of Japan,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter, with a photo of her standing in front of the European Union and Japanese flags.

Japan’s Abe shot while making election speech, taken to hospital

Abe was fighting for his life on Friday after being shot at a campaign event, premier Kishida said, adding that he was “in a very grave condition”.