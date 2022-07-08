SPI up 1.32pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 6, 2022, recorded an increase of 1.32 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including garlic (5.06 per cent), potatoes (2.57 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.64 percent), wheat flour (1.46 percent), pulse gram (1.32 percent) and non-food items petrol (6.36 percent), diesel (5.06 percent) and LPG (2.33 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 33.66 per cent mainly due to an increase in diesel (141.46 per cent), petrol (119.61 per cent), onions (101.98 per cent), masoor (88.16 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (83.03 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (79.29 per cent), mustard oil (77.60 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (74.87 per cent), washing soap (57.43 per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 per cent), pulse gram (51.80 per cent), LPG (49.11 per cent), tomatoes (44.71 per cent), garlic (43.23 per cent) and chicken (41.09 per cent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 per cent), sugar (12.57 per cent), moong (3.23 per cent) and gur (2.57 per cent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 197.92per cent during the week ended June 30, 2022 to 200.53per cent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 0.83per cent, 0.98per cent, 1.07per cent, 1.23per cent and 1.51per cent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 30 (58.82 per cent) items increased, 05 (9.81 per cent) items decreased and 16 (31.37 per cent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

SPI up 3.63pc WoW

The items the prices of which increased included petrol super (6.36 per cent), hi-speed diesel (5.06 per cent), garlic (5.06 per cent), potatoes (2.57 per cent), LPG (2.33 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (1.64 per cent), cooked daal (1.50 per cent), wheat flour bag (1.46 per cent), pulse gram (1.32 per cent), tea prepared (1.09 per cent), masoor (1.02 per cent), milk fresh (0.91 per cent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.90 per cent), Georgette (0.66 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.65 per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (0.64 per cent), chicken (0.64 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.63 per cent), curd (0.63 per cent), moong (0.54 per cent), eggs (0.54 per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.51 per cent), shirting (0.42 per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.39 per cent), bread plain (0.37 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.31 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.25 per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.24 per cent), energy saver (0.18 per cent) and sugar (0.17 per cent). The items which registered a decrease in prices include tomatoes (5.12 per cent), onions (1.03 per cent), mustard oil (0.70 per cent), bananas (0.43 per cent), and maash (0.12per cent).

The items prices of which remained unchanged included beef with bone, mutton, powdered milk Nido, gur, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, cooked beef, cigarettes Capstan, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, match box, and telephone call charges.

