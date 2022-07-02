SPI up 3.63pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 30, 2022, recorded an increase of 3.63 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (31.53 per cent), onions (7.86 per cent), tea Lipton (4.60 per cent), eggs (2.56 per cent), pulse mash (2.30 per cent), milk fresh (1.81 per cent), cooking oil (1.40 per cent) and non-food items electricity charges for q1 (27.89 per cent) and LPG (1.15 per cent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 32.01 per cent mainly due to an increase in diesel (129.83 per cent), onions (113.97 per cent), petrol (106.48 per cent), masoor (85.63 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (83.45 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (79.39 per cent), mustard oil (78.77 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (73.34 per cent), tomatoes (70.08 per cent), washing soap (56.64 per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 per cent), pulse gram (50.30 per cent), garlic (47.66 per cent), LPG (46.76 per cent) and pulse mash (30.03 per cent) while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 per cent), sugar (10.45 per cent), pulse moong (5.49 per cent) and gur (1.72 per cent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 190.98 per cent during the week ended June 23, 2022 to 197.92 per cent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,732 and Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 increased by 3.79 per cent, 4.87 per cent, 3.55 per cent, 2.84 per cent and three percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 28 (54.91 per cent) items increased, six (11.76 per cent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 per cent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included tomatoes (31.53 per cent), electricity charges for q1 per unit (27.89 per cent), onions (7.86 per cent), tea Lipton Yellow Label (4.60 per cent), Sufi washing soap (2.56 per cent), eggs (2.56 per cent), pulse mash (2.30 per cent), pulse gram (2.17 per cent), curd (1.95 per cent), pulse moong (1.83 per cent), milk fresh (1.81 per cent), potatoes (1.67 per cent), bread plain (1.59 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (1.40 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.37 per cent), masoor (1.34 per cent), LPG (1.15 per cent), cigarettes capstan 20’s (1.08 per cent), cooked daal (0.93 per cent), tea prepared (0.91 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.91 per cent), cooked beef (0.61 per cent), beef with bone (0.44 per cent), mutton (0.39 per cent), energy saver Philips (0.18 per cent), long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam(0.11 per cent), sugar (0.10 per cent) shirting (0.07 per cent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include chicken (6.81 per cent), bananas (0.78 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.44 per cent), garlic (0.26 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.08 per cent) and mustard oil (0.03 per cent).

The items, prices of which remained unchanged included rice basmati broken, powdered milk Nido, gur, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National 200 gm packet each, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, firewood whole 40 kg, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges and toilet soap.

