PM inaugurates ‘Green’, ‘Blue’ lines of mass transit metro bus service

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Green and Blue Lines bus service in the federal capital and announced to provide free service for one month.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Green and Blue Line bus service project here on Thursday, the prime minister said that he was happy that the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would get benefit in terms of transport facilities from the project being launched today. He said that people wanted an explanation for the 4-year delay in the project and directed to rectify the past delays and shortcomings.

He further stated that people from all walks of life would benefit from this project.

He said that he thanks Allah, the Almighty, that petrol prices have started coming down in the international market.

He further stated said that inflation has been increasing in the country for the last four years and the common man has been working day and night to feed his children.

The premier said hopefully the reduction in petrol prices will bring some relief to the people.

He said that he would be presiding over an important meeting today, in which important decisions and measures related to the supply of cheap electricity, including solar energy, would be considered. Solar energy projects will help people against expensive electricity.

He said that the government wanted to take similar decision like Punjab Chief Minister has taken, for free electricity supply for the entire country.

PM Shehbaz further stated that in the past 75 years, political parties and dictators have not done anything good for the people, and for the present government, public welfare projects are a priority.

The prime minister also stated ensuring transparency in the implementation of development projects was important for his government.

He said that the country is heavily indebted; however, the government is working to bring about improvement in the economic situation.

