Dividend/Bonus Announcements
08 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Dolmen City Riet 30.06.2022 4.10% - - - 21.07.2022 to
23.07.2022
K-Electric Limited - - - -
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
