AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
ANL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
AVN 76.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
EFERT 88.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
EPCL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
FCCL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
OGDC 81.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
TREET 28.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,093 Increased By 21 (0.51%)
BR30 15,047 Increased By 157.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 41,316 Increased By 156 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,741 Increased By 80.4 (0.51%)
Rain storms lash China’s northeastern rust-belt

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: Heavy rain battered China’s northeastern rust-belt on Thursday, triggering floods that trapped buses, swamped roads and disrupted commuters in cities, with more storms forecast for coming days.

In Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province, its 7.6 million residents were caught off-guard by the unexpectedly heavy rain even though several red alerts, the highest in a four-tier storm warning system, were issued on Wednesday.

Residents woke up to public messages on their mobile phones telling them to delay heading to work and call off any non-essential activities because of “extreme weather”.

Traffic police data showed 52 waterlogged sections of roads, 30 of which were closed.

Five students and a driver were marooned in a school bus in one inundated area and had to be saved by rescuers in rubber boats, state television reported.

Since June, China has been grappling with extreme weather from heatwaves to historic floods, with meteorologists blaming climate change and also the first typhoon of the season, Chaba.

Alerts for flood risks were also issued in Jilin province, north of Liaoning. Over the next 12 hours, flood-swollen rivers were expected to inundate farmland and urban areas in the cities of Changchun and Siping.

Water levels might exceed warning levels in seven rivers and some large and medium-sized reservoirs, Jilin’s water resources department said.

Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades

Liaoning and Jilin are expected to see more heavy downpours in the next two days before the rains start to dissipate.

