Pakistan

Fawad accuses Marriyum of helping cigarette industry

Zulfiqar Ahmad 07 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accused information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb of helping the cigarette industry, saying her husband is the representative of the tobacco industry.

Talking to journalists outside Press Club, the ex-information minister said: will the incumbent information minister break the silence on the Australian citizenship of her husband. At the same time, he said that the husband of the information minister who is an Australian citizen is the representative of the tobacco industry in Pakistan.

Chaudhry alleged that billions of rupees were given to the tobacco industry because of what Marriyum’s lobby said, adding its due to her lobbying, foreign tobacco companies were given concessions.

“It’s Marriyum due, to her the tobacco industry in the country has got billions of rupees in tax concessions,” he maintained.

He said that the PTI is ready for a grand dialogue but will only sit on the table if an election date is announced, adding if the government continued making such moves one after the other, it may derail democracy in the country.

“Every other day, a new scandal of this government is coming to light. There is a solar scandal which should be investigated,” he said.

He claimed that not a single corruption case was filed against any of the ministers belonging to the PTI-led government.

“What happened to Captain (retired) Safdar in our tenure, was done by Sindh government. Two journalists were killed in Sindh and cases are being registered against politicians.

They want a solution to political problems but the date of election should be given first,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry Marriyum Aurangzeb Captain (retired) Safdar Press Club Australian citizenship

