AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.01%)
ANL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.79%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
EFERT 88.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
EPCL 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
FCCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.38%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPLP 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.25%)
UNITY 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 21.4 (0.53%)
BR30 14,909 Increased By 2.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 109.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,683 Increased By 48.1 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lavrov says Putin-Macron call leak breached ‘diplomatic etiquette’

AFP 06 Jul, 2022

HANOI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that the publication of a call between President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was a breach of “diplomatic etiquette”.

“Diplomatic etiquette does not provide for unilateral leaks of (such) recordings,” Lavrov said on a trip to Vietnam.

The details of the confidential call days before Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine were revealed by the broadcaster France 2 in a documentary on the French president’s handling of the conflict.

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

Lavrov said Russia had nothing to be ashamed of from the content of the conversation between the two leaders.

“We in principle lead negotiations in such a way that we never have anything to be ashamed of. We always say what we think and are ready to answer for these words and explain our position,” he said.

Vladimir Putin Sergei Lavrov Emmanuel Macron

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov says Putin-Macron call leak breached ‘diplomatic etiquette’

ECC takes step to forestall wheat shortage

Pakistan reports 805 new Covid cases

India's export curbs, tax hike to exacerbate global diesel, gasoline shortage

China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Palm drops 10% on recession fears, higher inventory outlook

CPHGC seeks funds for procurement of Afghan coal

NZ women cricketers win 'landmark' equal pay agreement

Spectrum auction(s) for NGMS: Body to include representatives of ISI, GHQ

MPS tomorrow: Key policy rate likely to be hiked by 100bps

Read more stories