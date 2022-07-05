ANL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.11%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PTC 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TPLP 19.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
TREET 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TRG 76.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,063 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 14,934 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,155 Decreased By -193.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 15,665 Decreased By -71.7 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership

AFP 05 Jul, 2022

BRUSSELS: The process to ratify Sweden and Finland as the newest members of NATO was formally launched on Tuesday, the military alliance’s head Jens Stoltenberg said, marking a historic step brought on by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“This is a good day for Finland and Sweden and a good day for NATO,” Stoltenberg told reporters in a joint press statement with the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers.

“With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades,” he added.

The NATO secretary general was speaking ahead of a meeting in which the ambassadors from NATO’s 30 member states were expected to sign the accession protocols for the two Nordic countries, opening a months-long period for alliance countries to ratify their membership.

“We are tremendously grateful for all the strong support that our accession has received from the allies,” said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

“We are convinced that our membership would strengthen NATO and add to the stability in the Euro Atlantic area,” she added.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Sweden and Finland in parallel announced their intention to drop their military non-alignment status and become part of NATO.

NATO wary of Russian, Chinese ‘gains’ on southern flank

A NATO summit in Madrid last week endorsed that move by issuing invitations to the two, after Turkey won concessions over concerns it had raised and a US promise it would receive new warplanes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had accused Sweden and Finland of being havens for Kurdish militants he has sought to crush, and for promoting “terrorism”.

He also demanded they lift arms embargoes imposed for Turkey’s 2019 military incursion into Syria.

But Erdogan has kept the rest of NATO on tenterhooks by saying he could still block Sweden and Finland’s bids if they fail to follow through on their promises, some of which were undisclosed, such as possible extradition agreements.

NATO Jens Stoltenberg Sweden Finland

Comments

1000 characters

NATO launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 207 against US dollar

IMF program ‘on track’, insists Miftah

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend Import Policy Order

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

KU sucide attack: ATC sends suspect on physical remand

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Read more stories