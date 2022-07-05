By-election in NA-240: ECP rejects inquiry report on ‘foul play’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed as unsatisfactory an inquiry report into alleged foul play in the recently-held by-election in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-240 Korangi in Karachi, suspended the district returning officer (DRO) and returning officer (RO) of this seat, and summoned Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal in the next hearing— in connection with the case.

The ECP’s five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and former Justice Ikram Ullah Khan, heard the case on Monday.

The ECP bench reviewed the inquiry report furnished by the inquiry committee headed by deputy inspector general (DIG) Police Karachi East regarding NA-240 debacle.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon briefed the bench that the inquiry committee identified five persons, found involved in the snatching/stealing of ballot papers in polling station number 87 located in Landhi, who belonged to the PSP.

In addition, the inquiry report revealed that the deployment of police personnel was insufficient due to which police failed to control the groups that were involved in violence—and the presiding officer remained “confused” in dealing with the situation.

The inquiry report further revealed that the identity of the person who brought the ballot papers back to the police station was unknown.

“The real issue is to find out who brought the ballot papers back,” observed the CEC.

The ECP bench rejected as unsatisfactory the inquiry report and ordered that the DRO and RO of NA-240 be made officers on special duty (OSDs)—a move which implies that the two ECP officers have been placed under suspension.

The bench summoned PSP’s Kamal in the next hearing and adjourned the case.

Last month, the electoral body summoned the presiding officer of polling station number 87 who was accused of stealing the ballot papers in NA-240 by-election held on June 16.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) managed to give quite a tough time to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in the Korangi by-election and lost this seat with a thin margin of only 65 votes.

Muhammad Abu Bakar from MQM-P bagged 10,683 votes followed by 10,618 votes received by Shahzada Shahbaz from TLP. Syed Rafiuddin from Muhajir Qaumi Movement got 8,383 votes. Nasir Raheem from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ended up fourth with 5,248 votes and Shabbir Kaimkhani from PSP got 4,797 votes.

A total of 25 candidates were in the run for this seat that fall vacant due to the death of Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan from MQM-P in April.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022