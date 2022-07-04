ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.05%)
MLCF 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.62%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.04%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.04%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.19%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
TPLP 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
TRG 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.36%)
BR100 4,099 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 15,039 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,475 Decreased By -155.8 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,784 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France’s Macron to appoint former health minister as spokesman

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will appoint his former health minister, Olivier Veran, as his government’s new spokesman, BFM TV reported on Monday ahead of a wider government reshuffle expected later in the day.

Veran is known as a technocrat who became visible to the public at large as a key minister during the COVID-19 pandemic and steered the country through the larger part of the health crisis.

New appointments will also include the nominations of trained emergency doctor Francois Braun as health minister while Christophe Bechu, the current junior minister for relations with local authorities, will be assigned the environment portfolio, BFM TV, which did not identify its sources, said.

France’s current minister for European affairs, Clement Beaune, is set to become the new transport minister, BFM added.

Macron seeks allies as new French parliament opens

The reshuffle has become necessary for Macron after some ministers were defeated in lower house elections last month, forcing them to step down, in line with French political tradition.

Some cabinet seats had also been vacant since Macron’s re-election in April.

But the scope of the overhaul, in which Macron also seeks to balance power in his own alliance that was shaken after losing an absolute majority in June and send a signal to voters he has heard their call for change, may be larger.

Current government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire won her race for a parliamentary seat in a wealthy district of Paris.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday told France Inter radio that he would stay on in his current role.

French President Emmanuel Macron

Comments

1000 characters

France’s Macron to appoint former health minister as spokesman

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Read more stories