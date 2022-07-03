ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (July 02, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                    on 01-07-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        16,700        180        16,880      16,880            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           17,897        193        18,090      18,090            NIL
===========================================================================

