Pakistan

PM, COAS discuss security situation

NNI 02 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and held a discussion with him on country’s security situation.

Reportedly, Army Chief Bajwa and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a one-on-one meeting at Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

The duo discussed matters related to Army’s professional preparedness. They also held consultation regarding internal affairs of country’s security situation.

On this occasion, the PM also congratulated the Army Chief on receiving the Saudi Civil Award.

It is pertinent to mention here that COAS Gen Bajwa was on an official visit to Qatar on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif Qamar Javed Bajwa Prime Minister House Saudi Civil Award

