Jul 01, 2022
Gucci’s former London headquarters on sale for £55mn

BR Web Desk 01 Jul, 2022
The former London headquarters of Italian luxury brand Gucci is on the market for £55 million, (roughly $66.6 million) after being transformed into the most expensive house in the city's exclusive Mayfair district, reported Bloomberg.

The house, which is also available to lease for £40,000 a week, boasts 8 bedrooms, a garden terrace, swimming pool, conservatory and sun room.

London has seen an uptick in demand for luxury homes following the pandemic – both for sale and rent – as a weaker pound is swiftly attracting international buyers in droves.

Manhattan’s luxury property market unaffected by erratic economic environment

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Ernesto Bertarelli, one of Switzerland's richest individuals, had purchased a home in London's Belgravia district for £92 million.

The former Gucci property is about the same size as 19 average UK homes and is listed for historical preservation.

The home was constructed in the 1700s.

It was designed in a neo-classical style by architect Robert Taylor and has remained the former home of Lord Brougham, who has entertained Queen Victoria and the 1st Duke of Wellington in his role as Lord Chancellor.

In close vicinity, the developer of the property 1 Grosvenor pre-sold £439 million worth of homes at the project, according to a report. Yet another sign of a resurgence of the London property market.

Gucci's former London headquarters on sale for £55mn

