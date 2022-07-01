KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Samin Textiles - - - - 07.07.2022 (*) Limited To 14.07.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for entitlement of to give effect to the consolidation of SMTM’s shares in the

ratio of 100 SMTM’s shares for every 225 SMTM’s shares held by each existing shareholder of SMTM

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022