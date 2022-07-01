ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Jul 01, 2022
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Samin Textiles    -              -             -              -                             07.07.2022 (*)
Limited                                                                                                 To
                                                                                                14.07.2022
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Book Closure for entitlement of to give effect to the consolidation of SMTM’s shares in the

ratio of 100 SMTM’s shares for every 225 SMTM’s shares held by each existing shareholder of SMTM

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

dividend Bonus announcements

