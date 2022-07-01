Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
01 Jul, 2022
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Samin Textiles - - - - 07.07.2022 (*)
Limited To
14.07.2022
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Book Closure for entitlement of to give effect to the consolidation of SMTM’s shares in the
ratio of 100 SMTM’s shares for every 225 SMTM’s shares held by each existing shareholder of SMTM
