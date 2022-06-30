US-based Turing eyes Pakistan's software engineers as it expands in South Asia

Turing, an information technology company that enables businesses to hire software engineers from around the world, is focusing its efforts towards attracting more workers in Pakistan as it identifies the South Asian economy as a high-potential market.

A Turing official confirmed the development, and said the company is now looking at Pakistan as well as Bangladesh.

“Developers were already coming to Turing passively. But now we will be making marketing efforts in the country,” an official, who lives in New Delhi but associated with the company, told Business Recorder.

“We've already taken this step in India last quarter. Now our focus is on Pakistan, and next month, we will be enhancing our efforts in Bangladesh."

Based in Palo Alto, California, US, Turing was founded in 2018 by AI entrepreneurs, Jonathan Siddharth and Vijay Krishnan, and is valued at over $1 billion, according to the company.

Siddharth, the CEO and co-founder, while commenting on the development said Pakistan has some of the finest engineering talent in the world.

"They have the potential to bring significant value to the tech industry with their unmatched aptitude," Siddharth was quoted as saying in an official statement.

“We are, therefore, very excited to be able to connect such talent with top firms in the US for a rewarding career through Turing’s Intelligent Talent Cloud.”

“Boundary-less companies are the future and to prepare for this future, we are democratising opportunities for talented developers from around the world regardless of where they live,” he added.

Turing is an AI-backed intelligent talent cloud that aims to navigate employers and developers through the remote-first world by helping companies source the best, pre-vetted remote engineering resources signed up on its platform.

Since its inception in 2018, Turing has connected thousands of pre-vetted offshore software engineers with more than 300 top U.S firms including Johnson & Johnson, Dell, Disney, Coinbase, Rivian, Plume, and VillageMD, stated the company.

"Currently, Turing has over 1.5 million developers listed on the platform from 150 countries who are sourced, vetted, matched, and managed by its intelligent talent cloud, enabling companies to easily hire the best-available software talent from around the world within 3-5 days."

Executive Vice President Pakistan Freelancers Association Ibrahim Amin told Business Recorder that this is a positive development for the country’s IT sector.

The sector has seen significant growth in recent years. IT-related exports went up from $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2019-20 to a record $2.1 billion the next year.

However, growth is likely to slow down in FY2021-22 as exports clock in at $2.7 billion, according to the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS ([email protected]). The government had set a target of $3 billion for FY22.