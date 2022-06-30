TCS Logistics appoints Moin Malik as CEO

KARACHI: TCS has announced the appointment of Moin A Malik as CEO of TCS Logistics Private Limited.

Malik has an illustrious career in the logistics industry with which he has been associated for over three decades. Before joining TCS Logistics he was the CEO of Agility Pakistan, a company he led for over 20 years.

Malik’s first tenure at TCS started in 1984 and by the time he left in 1997 he had held many senior management positions. Malik is an active member of ACAAP, PIFFA, and Founder Chairman of FOAP (Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan) and is an expert in modern logistics and transportation networks. With experience in express courier, freight-forwarding, 3PL Logistics and Distribution Services, Malik, has frequently liaised with international bodies and the Government to resolve issues related to the logistics industry.

As the CEO of TCS Logistics Private Limited, he will be leading and transforming warehousing and distribution, fleet, overland and involved in further development of new business opportunities.

