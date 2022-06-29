Customs staff confiscate smuggled Iranian edible oil

KARACHI: The Customs Adjudication-I has ordered to confiscate a large quantity of smuggled Iranian edible oil, which was recovered from the premises of one of the textile mills.

According to the details, action was taken on a tip-off which revealed that huge quantity of smuggled and non-duty paid Iran-origin edible oil was dumped in one of the textile mills where it was being packed in standard packing of one of the local brands for local market.

In response to the intelligence report, a surveillance was mounted that led to the confirmation of the presence of smuggled edible oil in the premises.

Consequently, a raid was conducted that led to the recovery of 152.69 tons of smuggled Iranian edible oil. Later, the department has confiscated the goods as the representatives of the mills have failed to provide any evidence of lawful import and possession of the goods.

